Speech to Text for Keep the Bike Club Alive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester community bike club allows anyone in rochester who doesn't have access to a bike, to get one of their very own. but the philanthropic operation has reached a funding roadblock and is turning to the med city for some help. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story. bike shop-lpkg-1 bike shop-pkgll-2 the rochester community bike club used to use the funding from these pedicabs...you might've seen them in downtown rochester, but since the start of lyft and uber, the pedicabs haven't been able to fund as much money for the bike club. now, they're turning to the community for help. bike shop-pkgll-3 the community bike club pata de perro has been in the rochester community since 20-11 providing bikes and guidance to a community in motion. the 'earn a bike' program has been a popular way for kids get wheels.. bike shop-pkgll-4 "where the kids come and they earn a bike, a helmet, a lock, and a set of lights, and they have to volunteer with us at least 3 times." bike shop-pkgll-5 the free bike shop has emerged as a great community resource. "sometimes when somebody donates a bike if its in really bad shape then we only take the bikes that we know we can use the components in another bike." now miguel is asking for assistance keeping this valuable service going strong. he's set up a gofundme page. "that was the main funding to pay the rent to keep the lights on to pay for the supplies." he tells me he hopes the community will pitch in whether its through monetary donations, or bikes. kids love the opportunity to get greasy taking a bike apart and putting it back together---- and miguel thinks everybody should have the option to enjoy a bicycle. "it's almost 100% guarantee that you get a smile on your face even if you have some troubles and once you get on that bike and feel the wind on your face, it just feels good." in rochester 'aaaaahhhhh howd you get your bike looking like that?" brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 just what we need in