Speech to Text for DSP Recognition Week

week bear creek.bmp bear creek-vo-4 mayor kim norton, senator carla nelson, and dozens of community members are celebrating direct support professionals, or d-s-p's this week. bear creek-vo-1 lowerthird2line:direct support professional recognition week rochester, mn d-s-p's are people who work directly with individuals who have disabilities, and now they're getting the recognition they deserve. this morning mayor kim norton signed this proclimation naming this week 'direct support professional recognition week' in rochester. staff at bear creek say d-s-p's are vital for helping people with disabilities be active and engaging members of our community...and those professionals wouldn't want to be doing anything else. xxx bear creek-sot-1 lowerthird2line:linda driessen bear creek services "there's so much joy in being able to spend your time in being able to spend your time helping somebody else being successful, whether that is learning to tie your shoes, learning to get a competetive job, being able to take a city bus independently." bear creek services in rochester is currently hiring more d- s-p's. bear creek-sot-3 if you're interested in learning more - head to kimt dot com. we'll have some more info with this story under local news. / bike