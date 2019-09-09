Speech to Text for Schools urge crosswalk safety

a week since school started in austin...and it can be hard for people to get back into a routine. recently - there's been reports of drivers not following crossing guard signs. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live to explain the importance of following these signs... no matter how rushed you may be in the mornings... maleeha?xxx school cross walks-lintro-2 i'm live here at elton elementary school. like every school - there's the same set of rules. no matter what school you're at - drivers have to obey the crossing guard whether they are adults or students.xxx school cross walks-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:school crosswalk austin, mn when drivers see this signs at the intersection they have to stop... just like they would for a stop sign or police officer. but brian blake says some drivers just arent paying attention. and that's putting many kids and parents.on edge. "you don't want the kids to get hit by a vehicle." he says the crossing guard are visible and people need to simply pay attention. school cross walks-mpkg-3 "they have a flag or stop sign that they are holding they should have some reflected clothing there is somebody out in the road which makes it more visible for the driver to see." / school cross walks-ltag-2 police will be watching for drivers that don't follow these rules. live in rochester, maleeha kamal, kimt news 3. / police tell us for people who don't follow the rules - the offense is a misdemeanor. / mayor