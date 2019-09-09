Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Search continues for missing man

A mom is asking for people's help in finding her missing son.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 5:14 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Search continues for missing man

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

help in finding her missing son. missing man-vo-1 missing man-vo-4 steven holm was last seen july 30th. it is believed he alledgedly got into a fight with his girlfreind. a couple days later his car was found at forestville mystery cave state park located in fillmore county. now his mom is pleading for answers.xxx missing man-sot-1 lowerthird2line:linda bergman mom "stevens birthday is september 27th and we will be in forestville waiting i don't know of anything else i can do. i have been in touch with a second search party out of st. paul." the sheriff is hoping folks with any information comes forward so they can bring steven home. / kimt
Mason City
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mental Health Exhibit - Suicide Prevention

Image

New Electronic Speed Signs

Image

Wellness Center Proposal

Image

Keep the Bike Club Alive

Image

DSP Recognition Week

Image

Schools urge crosswalk safety

Image

Search continues for missing man

Image

Filling open jobs in North Iowa with program

Image

My Money: Looking at CD rates

Image

My Money: Tips when building a new home

Community Events