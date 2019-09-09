Speech to Text for Search continues for missing man

help in finding her missing son. missing man-vo-1 missing man-vo-4 steven holm was last seen july 30th. it is believed he alledgedly got into a fight with his girlfreind. a couple days later his car was found at forestville mystery cave state park located in fillmore county. now his mom is pleading for answers.xxx missing man-sot-1 lowerthird2line:linda bergman mom "stevens birthday is september 27th and we will be in forestville waiting i don't know of anything else i can do. i have been in touch with a second search party out of st. paul." the sheriff is hoping folks with any information comes forward so they can bring steven home. / kimt