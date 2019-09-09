Speech to Text for Filling open jobs in North Iowa with program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has been following an effort to bring employees and families from puerto rico to north iowa to fill job openings. now we're seeing how one forest city construction company is benefitting from the program. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the mason city newsroom with more. alex?xxx live fair trade-lintro-2 calyn - avance u-s-a's jennifer andrade has been visiting with various organizations to encourage and support a talent pipeline from puerto rico to fill job vacancies. today - i spoke with one business owner who recently hired a worker from puerto rico - and say it's gone very well.xxx fair trade-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:filling open jobs forest city, ia forest city is another north iowa community looking to fill open job positions. lowerthird2line:melissa michaelis winn-worth betco "workforce has actually been a huge impact in retaining and recruiting business to the counties." fair trade-pkg-8 winn-worth betco is part of the recently announced north central iowa alliance - which has been working with avance for recruitment. "the conditions down there i hear are not very attainable for someone that would like to raise a family or start their life as a newlywed. we encourage them to try life in iowa." kingland construction is one business that has taken advantage of the program. eric kingland is the founder and president of the company - and has had issues with filling positions. so far - the employee that they recently hired from puerto has been working out. and it also helps that he's got a couple of strong traits - like being open minded - apt to travel - and is someone they can rely on. lowerthird2line:eric kingland kingland construction "from a bottom line standpoint, all of my staff are saying he's fitting in well. and he is bilingual, so that helps pretty substantially. and a hard working guy like many that we have." fair trade-pkg-9 he understands that issues of relocating - but does hope that the program will continue - and that other employers can consider joining in. "the particulars of the travel, being away from their families, things of that nature which are all complications. at the same token, based on our new employee, it's been a good experience and we will probably add more people." / fair trade-ltag-2 beth bilyeu with forest city economic development mentioned in today's meeting that the organizaiton will help newcomers pay at least the first month's of rent - along with the individual employer's - in order for them to get established in the community. live in the mason city newsroom - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / andrade says she'll be heading down to puerto rico next month to be a part of career fairs. so far - avance is working with 40 candidates to fill jobs.