Speech to Text for Search for a Mower County missing man

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mower county sheriff's office is asking for your help in finding a missing man from leároy. authorities say this man, 35á yearáold steven holm was last seen in mankato on july 30th... and did text a family member that day. a car registered in his name was found august 2nd at a state park in fillmore county. the filmore county sheriff's office says they've been searching and have seen no signs of holm. after missing a meeting with a department of corrrections agent, an warrant was issued for holm's arrest. holms is 5á10 and 180 pounds... he usually has short hair, a brown beard and blue eyes. authorities also note, he has multiple tatoos on his arms and back. anyone with information is asked to call the mower county sheriff's office