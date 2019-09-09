Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities in southern Minnesota asking for public's help to locate missing Mower Co. man Full Story

Search for a Mower County missing man

Here's the latest on the search for a Le Roy man.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 12:28 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 12:28 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Search for a Mower County missing man

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mower county sheriff's office is asking for your help in finding a missing man from leároy. authorities say this man, 35á yearáold steven holm was last seen in mankato on july 30th... and did text a family member that day. a car registered in his name was found august 2nd at a state park in fillmore county. the filmore county sheriff's office says they've been searching and have seen no signs of holm. after missing a meeting with a department of corrrections agent, an warrant was issued for holm's arrest. holms is 5á10 and 180 pounds... he usually has short hair, a brown beard and blue eyes. authorities also note, he has multiple tatoos on his arms and back. anyone with information is asked to call the mower county sheriff's office
Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Search for a Mower County missing man

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe weather possible Monday

Image

Kids competing in the rodeo

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center hosts Fall Festival

Image

'Walk for the Animals' raises money for local humane society

Image

Celebrating women's right to vote in Minnesota

Image

Iowa Independent Film Festival

Image

Weather forecast 2 9/7

Image

Rural technology forum in Mason City

Community Events