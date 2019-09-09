Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

back... it's xx:xx on this monday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... starting today, the threat for severe weather returns in the form of large hail, damaging winds gusts, heavy rain, and even a tornado or two. this all thanks to an approaching warm front from the southwest acting as a moisture transport and trigger mechanism. what this means is dew points and temps will be shooting up, especially as we continue through the week. it also means an active weather pattern is upon us. although chances for storms decrease for tuesday, and the sunshine reemerges, temperatures and humidity will soar. temps will reach well into the 80s with dew points hovering around 65á70 degrees (rather tropical). showers and storms are expected to return for wednesday with another severe risk and last through thursday. the weekend is looking a lot more pleasant with calmer conditions and temps ranging from the lower to upper 70s. today: am fog/showers & storms highs: low to mid 70s winds: se 5á15, gusts near 30 mph tonight: showers & storms/mostly cloudy lows: near 70 winds: sse 15á25 mph tuesday: am showers & storms/pm