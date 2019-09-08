Speech to Text for Kids competing in the rodeo

their there's some people who just love a good thrill ride. for me á it's going on a rollercoaster . for others á it's hopping on a bull and hanging on for dear life. kimt news 3's alex jirgens went to the rodeo that's in town this weekend... and introduces us to one local cowboy who's competing.xxx it's rodeo time here at the arena at the north iowa events center á with kids from the state of iowa and 5 other states competing against one another. i got to speak with a few competing today á and asked them what got them interested in joining the rodeo. bostin wistey of clear lake has been riding bulls for about a year and a half ago. "i just watched you tube and saw a video on it and said i wanted to do this." in that time á he's participated in several rodeos. this weekend á he's competing against the top 15 contestants in his age group. "good the first try, but last night didn't go so well." he's doesn't get nervous... and even has advice for people who might want to give it a go. "don't let go, hang on tight." but á his grandpa paul says it's a bit nerveracking for him to see his grandson compete. "my anxiety level goes through the roof sometimes. but the more he does it, the easier i get. he's been banged up and you never wanna see that. we pray before he goes in and we pray when he comes out." paul has seen more and more kids taking part in rodeos. he has a theory why. "it's the cowboy. i think there's a little cowboy in all of us, and once they get a taste of cowboy in their mouth, it's