Lime Creek Nature Center hosts Fall Festival

It's a way to celebrate the fall season in nature.

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 11:12 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

donations./// despite the rain and cool temperatures today... it was a great turnout for the annual lime creek nature center fall festival. there was something for the whole family... from learning how to toss a fishing lure to face painting á and even cooking desserts using a dutch oven. james studer (stooáderr) is an assistant scout master with the boy scouts. he's been a regular at the festival each year. he appreciates having a source of beautiful scenery near by á and the center's mission of getting more people out into nature.xxx "especially with some of this, the kids are really interested especially, but some of the adults since it's cooking in another form." ((((take
