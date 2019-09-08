Clear

'Walk for the Animals' raises money for local humane society

An annual walk is helping local animals find their forever homes.

million animals enter shelters in the united states. that's according to the american society for the prevention of cruelty to animals. this weekend á the mower county animal shelter is doing their part in finding any animal that comes into their space a home. today á dogs along with their humans braved the rain to participate in the 23rd annual walk for the animals. everyone here is hoping to bring awareness to the homeless cats and dogs in the area, as well as raise funds for the shelter. there are over 190 animals there, and all of the staff are volunteers... but they say they wouldn't want to be doing anything else.xxx "we think we have a defective family gene that causes us to never go on vacation or anything else but just run the shelter and take care of dogs and cats... so i think it's a family defect!" if you missed the walk today and are wanting to help... the shelter is always looking for more volunteers, and
