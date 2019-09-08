Speech to Text for Celebrating women's right to vote in Minnesota

celebrating history today and an important right many of us may take for granted... the right to vote. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan attended one celebration right here in rochester and has our story.xxx 100 years ago today, minnesota became the 15th state giving women the right to vote. now rochester women and men are coming together to celebrate. "we are determined to form a rebellion and will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice and no representation ." all of these women... and a couple of men filled city hall in celebration. "it took 71 years for the sufferegettes to gain the right to vote and for all women across america and another 60 more years for all 50 states to ratify the amendment so there was a lot of work put behind this." mayor kim norton is rochester's first female mayoráand she hopes to remind young women, and men, that nothing worth having comes easy. "the women's right to vote, the civil rights movement, all of the rights that we've been given over the years have come with fight with work, with effort. so we're reminding our young people that the rights they've been given today were fought for by generations before them." the message these young leaders are leaving with tonight, through hard workáthey too can make history. "i think this will hopefully remind them that through effort and persistence that times can and do change. and they can be part of that history with the work they do now." in rochester "women, what the heck let's do it." after the celebration at rochester city hall... a group of those women made their way to st. paul. hundreds gathered at the minnesota state capitol this afternoon. they too were celebrating the oneá hundredth anniversary of minnesota's ratification of the 19th amendment á which expanded voting rights for women. that right was hardáfought during the women's suffrage movement.xxx as we gather today to reflect impact on the 19th amendment, let us remember the determination, perseverance, and fearlessness of those who fought for its passage 4:17 let us also consider the debt that we ow to their commitment to the ideal that all men, and all women, are created equal. the "league of women voters: