Weather forecast 9/8

SEVERE WEATHER FOR MONDAY

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

kimt storm team three meteorologist sean macaday... tonight, conditions remain fairly cloudy with a few lingering showers throughout the area from earlier in the day. overnight lows will reach the mid 50s. the majority of our area today was upgraded to a "slight" risk of severe weather for monday. temperatures tomorrow will rise. to the mid 70s. this warmer air combined with this weekends humidity and incoming strong wind will allow for the development of storms throughout the day, and supercells in the afternooná evening hours (the primary severe threat). threat types include hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes within supercells. just to give you a rough idea of the timeline. a line of stronger, but still scattered, showers / storms will move in between 8amá 12pm tomorrow with the passage of a weak warm front. these storms will not be severe. (noon á 5pm) a lull period in the early afternoon where clouds will be able to clear some. any extra sunlight during this period could increase the severe threat for later. (5pmánight) ahead of the passage of another warm front, isolated supercells will begin to develop in our area. by 8á9pm, storms will likely start to consolidate into bow segments. severe threat diminishes by early tuesday morning, but storms remain. tonight: cloudy, scattered showers lows: mid 50s winds: se 10 mph monday: showers and thunderstorm s (6amánoon, 4pmámidnight). slight severe threat in evening highs: mid 70s winds: se 10á15 mph monday night: showers and thunderstorm s thanks sean.///
Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
A threat for severe weather on Monday
