Speech to Text for Iowa Independent Film Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

independent film festival á filmmakers are giving prospective producers some advice on the biz. stephen and mary pruitt of kansas city have been producing films since 2008 á and are showcasing their latest flick titled "the land" at the festival. today á they couple is sharing advice to future filmmakers and share a little bit with us as well.xxx "bad lighting, bad sound, and bad actors. if you have all of those, you're guaranteed to make a bad movie." this year's film festival is ending tonight with an awards cermony that started at 9 and just ended minutes ago.