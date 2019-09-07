Clear

Iowa Independent Film Festival

Iowa Independent Film Festival

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Speech to Text for Iowa Independent Film Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

independent film festival á filmmakers are giving prospective producers some advice on the biz. stephen and mary pruitt of kansas city have been producing films since 2008 á and are showcasing their latest flick titled "the land" at the festival. today á they couple is sharing advice to future filmmakers and share a little bit with us as well.xxx "bad lighting, bad sound, and bad actors. if you have all of those, you're guaranteed to make a bad movie." this year's film festival is ending tonight with an awards cermony that started at 9 and just ended minutes ago.
Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
A rainy and cool weekend continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Independent Film Festival

Image

Weather forecast 2 9/7

Image

Rural technology forum in Mason City

Image

Out of the Darkness Walk raises awareness about suicide

Image

Lapathon raises money for new track surface

Image

Rural Tech Forum in MC

Image

Weather forecast 9/7

Image

Sports OT: Part 1

Image

Sports OT: Friday 0906 Pt. 1

Image

Sports Overtime Part two

Community Events