Speech to Text for Weather forecast 2 9/7

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the passing cold front yesterday, air temperatures have cooled considerably, and will continue to cool as northwesterly wind in the upper atmosphere bring even cooler air. a few pop up showers have appeared throughout the area this afternoon as surface winds form the east clash with northwest winds above, resulting in some upward motion releasing rain where these convergences are occuring. not all of this rain is reaching the ground as air near the surface is very dry. throughout the rest of the area though, the result is just widespread clouds that appear rather wavvy. overnight, the rain and continued clash of these two air masses will continue to moisten, and cool, the whole atmosphere. this will set the stage for rain that will reach the ground on sunday when a sizeable upper level disturbance in the jet stream will spur widespread showers across the whole area. sunday will be a very cloudy and drizzly day, with rain totals throughout the area between 0.1á0.25 inches. sunday's high temp will only be in the mid 60s. things begin to warm some on monday, when sunlight will warm the surface, and possibly add enough energy for the development of a few storms. tonight: cloudy, scattered showers lows: low 50s winds: ene 5 mph sunday: showers on and off, cloudy highs: mid 60s winds: e 5á10 thanks brandon./// on this last day of the iowa