Speech to Text for Rural technology forum in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

polls." several candidates brought up passing tougher gun laws... blaming president trump for failing to do it. (sotáá klobuchar) "it is on donald trump that talks a good talk the minuite after a tragedy and the moment he gets any pushback he folds." the president is in campaign mode too, with a rally scheduled for monday in north carolina. he's putting the economy front and centeráá warning a democratic win could be costly. (sotáátrump nh rally) "everything's gonna be down the issues of retaining jobs and revitalizing rural areas of iowa are catching the presidential hopefuls attacked the man whose job they're after. (sotáábiden) "if donald hump, donald trump is reelected, laughter freudian slip, if donald trump is reelected he will forever and funjeratthdebwoo splcppressennrb v áááampnronvinááá e maoer hryb sosek, (solncno eipbof iowa are attention of two politicians. jád scholten... who ran against steve king last year for iowa's 4th congressional district and is planning to run again in the next election. joined by california congressman ro khanna (cahá nuh) in mason city this morning, the two listened to residents about what can be done to encourage more people to stay in iowa. ideas discussed include highá wage technology job creation and expanding rural broadband access. khanna (campaigning for scholten... saying he has what it takes to retain employees in iowa.xxx "jd mentioned that one of unfortunately iowa's biggest exports has been their children. kids shouldn't have to leave to get good opportunities. we need to bring those opportunities here, and i believe jd has a