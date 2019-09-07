Speech to Text for Out of the Darkness Walk raises awareness about suicide

of losing a loved one to suicide is hard to bare... and according to the centers for disease control and prevention... it's the 10th leading cause of death in the uás. todayá community members in albert lea are working to raise awareness about suicide. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox takes us to the "out of the darkness walk." reporter: people are lacing up their shoes and walking here in albert lea to fight against suicide. vo:suicide is known as a silent disease... and according to the american foundation for suicide prevention... there are about 129 suicides per day in the uás. organizer darcy nielsen knows first hand how surprising it can be. sot: no kind of warning signs. he kept it all in so it's a lot of what if's and what could of been what could we have done but we never knew anything was wrong. vo:neilsen's cousin tommy aldrich committed suidice in 20á16. the loss shocked her family... nowáshe's turning her pain into advocacy. sot: not sweep it under the rug because it's an epidemic that we need to talk about. vo:she organized 20á 19's "out of the darkness walk"... a first in the city of albert lea. people are pounding the pavement... with the goal to raise money for the american foundation for suicide prevention. sot: the community has done a lot to bring the support together..it just means a lot. vo: laurie squier works for the foundation. she joined after her own battles with suicide. sot: when i was 16 years old i tried to take my life through suicide. vo:nowáshe's using her past to help people who are struggling. sot: kind of helped with my healing process and that just kind of started a spark in me which has been very wonderful. vo:people were able to show that it can happen to anyone... by placing the names of surviors and those who lost their lives on this tree to show that we're all connected. nielsen says she's working to help those in need. sot: there's people out there that need to know that there's people out there to help and they can the organization raised over 12á thousand dollarsáand the money will go towards their efforts to reduce suicide rates by