Speech to Text for Lapathon raises money for new track surface

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

story we continue to follow... what's next for the track at solider's field park. back in may when rochester's park board voted to reá pave the track with asphalt á which runners argued is bad for the joints. after some backlash, the rochester city park board voted to consider new options for the track that isn't pavement. now runners are taking matters into their own hands. they're raising money to cover the track with a material that would be better on the bodyáby hosting a lapáaá thon. kara short (carára) organized the event and says any hard surface just well we wouldn't want asphalt down here because it is hard on the joints and it would be like running on the street. so we already have that choice we want something that's more condusive walkers and runners that use this space. they will continue to work to bring a design idea