Rural Tech Forum in MC

Rural Tech Forum in MC

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 10:04 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 10:04 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

Speech to Text for Rural Tech Forum in MC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3's alex jirgens reports. it's quiet now, but earlier this morning, many people gathered here at the first congregationa l united church of christ for a rural tech forum. jád scholten... who is running for iowa's 4th congressional district... and representative from california ro khanna hosted a forum to gather and share ideas on how to reviatlize rural areas in iowa á such as creating high paying technologyá based jobs and hubs á bridging the rural urban divide á and expanding broadband access á among others. scholten is observing the work iowa state university is doing with precision farming and technology use in it á and wants to be a part of that. "it's going to lead to better jobs, better crops and better yields and more money in the pockets of farmers, and i'm all for it." in mason city á forecasters say hurricane
