Speech to Text for Sports OT: Friday 0906 Pt. 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sports overtime. we've got 12 of the area's top games to get to to á so let's waste no time. lourdes playing host to stewartville in rochester. we start with a handoff to studentá athlete of the week á josh buri. but the tigers with problems of their of... qb will tschetter sacked by lourdes' colin meade. that didn't stop him á tschetter would complete the pass to elton myhre. lourdes would make a run of it á destin hinson driving through traffic like an angry new york cab driver. stewie rolls on to take the win á 15 to 13 over the reigning state champs. just a few blocks away á century playing host to mankato west. panthers qáb nathan eberhart completes the pass to wide receiver jack fisher á what a catch! mankato west qáb jack foster beams a laser to max goertzen who is brought down. foster again with the throw á but it's intercepted by the panther's mark leonard and century holds on for the 35 to 14 win. it's a matchup we've never seen before á kassoná mantorville playing host to the john marshall rockets. the komets wasted no time getting going á quarterback peyton wilke with the keeper and finds his way into the endzone. then its cade spreiter right up the middle and falls across the goal line and the komets have life. the komets said they're not afraid of anyone on the schedule this season á and they proved it á wilke with another keeper and he would help pave the way á cruising in st. charles the saints were trying to do what no team has done in 55 tries and that's knock off caledonia. there's a reason why this team hasn't lost in more than five years... noah king with the deep bomb to his brother eli and it's a warrior first down. next play noah with the quick strike to jed kasten for the touchdown, caledonia leads it 8 to nothing off a two point conversion. st. charles' bread and butter is the running game but a lot of their plays ended up like this due to the warrior defense. end of the first quarter it's king going deep again finds eli for the touchdown. caledonia wins st. ansgar takes the short drive up to osage tonight. osage is ready to go. spencer mooberry will run this one off the kickoff all the way for a big start to the game. saints up now. cade duckert drives this one to ryan cole, it's complete and red is on the board with six. colin muller up this time, he'll connect with nathan havel and it's another six for the green moving on into worth county... northwood kensett is in week of 2 of noná conference play. this time taking on the harris lake park wolves. the game started off with wolves ball'... but the vikings defense is preventing a lot of movement. this interception by caleb schrage turned momentum around in favor of the vikings. able to finally push the ball down the field á but could not get it in the end zoneá settling for a 3 point field goal. by the end of the 1st quarter á harris lake park would roar back to the other side of the field á leading 7 to 3. háláp would end up running away with it..35 to 10. stick around á we still have six more games of highlights on tap á next. you're watching sports overtime on kimt, woooo!