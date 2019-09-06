Speech to Text for Fundraiser set for woman in need for 2nd transplant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a southeastern minnesota woman is in the fight of her life á á for the second time. "the rejection meds i'm on have killed my kidneys along with the heart failure." just four short years ago elizabeth sammons was in need of a heart transplant. now á she is's back in this sterile environment facing the same uphill battle... but this time she also needs a kidney transplant. elizabeth and her husband could use some help paying medical bills á and other piling up expenses... so this weekend a benefit is beind held in her honor. for more information about elizabeth's healing heart fundraiser set for this sunday á go to kimt dot com and look for this story á under the local news tab. next week on kimt news 3 at 10 i'll share elizabeth's full