Clear

Fundraiser set for woman in need for 2nd transplant

Woman in need of kidney and heart transplant faces financial woes.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Fundraiser set for woman in need for 2nd transplant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a southeastern minnesota woman is in the fight of her life á á for the second time. "the rejection meds i'm on have killed my kidneys along with the heart failure." just four short years ago elizabeth sammons was in need of a heart transplant. now á she is's back in this sterile environment facing the same uphill battle... but this time she also needs a kidney transplant. elizabeth and her husband could use some help paying medical bills á and other piling up expenses... so this weekend a benefit is beind held in her honor. for more information about elizabeth's healing heart fundraiser set for this sunday á go to kimt dot com and look for this story á under the local news tab. next week on kimt news 3 at 10 i'll share elizabeth's full
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime Part two

Image

Fundraiser set for woman in need for 2nd transplant

Image

Mayo gets heat for health care offering

Image

How to protect yourself from crimes

Image

Sports betting at BWW

Image

Rochester recreational fire requirements

Image

Schools responding to vaping

Image

C-SPAN Bus Returns to North Iowa

Image

Dr. Jill Biden in North Iowa

Image

Weather forecast 9/6

Community Events