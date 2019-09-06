Speech to Text for How to protect yourself from crimes

scary to think about but it could happen to any of us: burglaries.... theft ... damage to our property. for residents in albert lea... it's a real problem. police telling kimt news 3 they've received an uptick in reports of suspicious activity. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live to tell us what you can do to protect yourself... isabella? live katie... one thing you can do to protect yourself is take your valuables out of the front window and place them in the trunk so no one can see them. (demonstrates) ... but a detective with the albert lea police department gives more advice on what you can do to ensure your safety. xxx "we can have all our theories but i honestly can't give you an answer and don't know why we have such a spike in activity." on facebook today... the albert lea police department telling people to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity since they have received an uptick in thefts... burglaries and property damages. just this year: 90 burglaries. 32 incidents of car theft. and 43 reports of tamperings with motor vehicles. detective sy vanthavong says there are things you can do to protect yourself. "in this day and age, cameras are a great thing, they not only help us with investigating this kind of crime, it's a peace of mind for someone's home." vanthavong stresses watching out for others. "lock up your doors and windows and stuff like that. it's nice to be good to your neighbor. watch out for your neighbor's stuff and hopefully they do the same thing for you." after all á these kind of crimes can hit too close to home. "when i lived in wisconsin, there was a burglary in my neighborhood, that really changed everything for me, like oh i really need a security system to keep myself safe." most importantly á don't be afraid to ask for help. "you're not detective sy vanthavong also says it's better to report suspicious activity immediately after you see it happen. live in rochester... ib..kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella... this year there were also 123 reports of criminal damages to property./// mayo clinic is one of thee most trusted