Speech to Text for Sports betting at BWW

a popular restaurant chain is adding something different to their menu, but it's not a new entr!e or appetizer. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain, nick? katie á i'm here at buffalo wild wings, a popular place to get some chicken wings, cold brews and catch the game. the restaurant is adding one more thing they think will draw more sports fans into the booths... betting.xxx buffalo wild wings announced yesterday they are partnering with gambling giant mágám to develop sports betting in their eateries. now that iowa has legalized sports gambling, it is a safe bet that buffalo wild wing's location in mason city will feature some gambling. "i didn't really know what to think. i dont really bet myself but it's different. i didnt know you could do that in restaurants. i thought that was a little different." earlier today, mason city resident dustin raes (rays) heard about the restaurant's decision to add sports betting. he tells me he prefers to play it safe instead. "i play some madden on playstation. i'm not big on betting anything but if it's fake money it's fine." zachary kantaris thinks it's a smart move for the popular food chain to add betting to their restaurants. "oh, i think it's good for the business. if sales are down with the food, maybe people will come in just to be able to bet and win money." i wanted to know if kantaris would be placing his bets at buffalo wild wings once it is available. "oh, absolutely. it may be a while before the betting comes to mason city's location. the chain plans on testing out sports betting in its new jersey restaurants before rolling out the program nationwide. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, thanks nick. last month iowa legalized sports betting but in minnesota it is still against the law./// still to comeá we'll introduce you to a courageous