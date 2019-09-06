Clear

Rochester recreational fire requirements

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 6:35 PM
course with fall will come bon fires! so the rochester fire department is urging residents to pay attention to recreational fire requirements. the fire cannot be greater than 3 feet in diameter and cannot be within 25 feet of an occupied structure. fire extinguishing exuiptment like a garden hose, or fire extinguisher must be available. and the fire cant be used to be disposing things like household waste, leaves, brush, or construction materials. "dry leaves can get out of hand, and also with the lumber. too big of a pile of lumber you could get a bigger fire than intended and get out of control and spread to other structures possibly." to reduce the amound of unnecessary calls the fire department gets, if you plan on having a bon fire, give the fire department's nonáemergency line a call and let them know.///
