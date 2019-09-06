Speech to Text for Schools responding to vaping

the fádáa is calling youth eácigarette use in the united states an epidemic. now, we're learning what one area school is doing to combat it. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now at lourdes high school, brooke? katie, a lot of the information about vaping is just now coming out in regards to the negative health effects... so many schools are in the elementary phases of tackling the issue. but today i'm finding out what lourdes high school is doing. "i think people still do it probably because of peer pressure or because it's cool." she's talking about vaping... using eá cigarettes to inhale and exhale aerosol that's filled with varying amounts of toxic chemicals. "it's natural right now for teenage behavior to be involved in that so we'd be crazy to think that we're free of it so we're trying to be more proactive than reactive if that's possible." dr. juliano is the principal at lourdes high school. she says the school hasn't had a huge problem with their students vaping... but they're trying to get ahead of the unhealthy trend. "we have installed a vaping apparatus in our bathrooms and they're sensors for both the smells and the sound." the sensor sets off a silent alarm when triggered and sends an alert to multiple school staff with the location of which bathroom the vaping was detected in. but the prevention isn't stopping there. "now that we have everything in place and now that we have more information about the hazards and what can happen, we are going to pursue education of the students more intensely." the principal tells me no longer are parents raising chilren.. schools are too... meaning more responsibilitie s lie on their shoulders. "i think we have an obligation. we service almost 400 kids. we really have an obligation to really make them aware of what could be really dangerous to them." and as long as at least one student gets (something out of the preveention tactics, the school will be pleased. "even if only one parent or one student benefits from having this information available, then it was all worth it. because sometimes it is only one student at a dr. juliano says they also plan on making education on vaping to parents more available in the future. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. those sensors in the bathrooms that detect vaping, can also protect against bullying because of the sound detectors in them