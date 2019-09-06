Speech to Text for C-SPAN Bus Returns to North Iowa

test your knowledge about the political process? or want to see a special moment in american history? the c-span bus gives visitors the chance to experience all things political. kimt news 3's alex jirgens toured the inside of the bus and caught up with area voters..xxx cookie caucus-pkgll-1 cookie caucus-pkgll-2 the c-span bus has been making stops in north iowa lately - including right here in charles city. while the bus has since moved on to minneapolis - but i got to not only see the inside of the bus - but also got some cookies - as part of a cookie caucus. cookie caucus-pkgll-3 c-span.. the cable network dedicated to everything politics has a bus that is not only rigged up for live broadcasts - but also serves as an educational tool. the bus made a stop at charles city middle and high school this morning - before heading downtown. this is sierra buchholz second political season living in iowa. lowerthird2line:sierra buchholz charles city, ia "a few of the presidential candidates stopped here in charles city and did some things like our coffee shop down the street, with a meet and greet there and a couple of different places around town that hosted different political candidates that you could talk to." cookie caucus-pkgll-5 she got to tour the bus - and was amazed by the map of the electoral college - and the shift of voting patterns spanning decades. "you see this shift of colors going back and forth. you would have the entire country vote one way one year, and then the next election it was completely reversed. they were voting completely different." mediacom is partnering with c-span to bring the bus to different towns across the hawkeye state. lowerthird2line:phyllis peters mediacom "sometimes it surprises me when they list presidents and they may be multiple choice questions, they ask what person isn't president and people don't get those right. you;d be surprised how many people think daniel boone or benjamin franklin just because they were names in history but not american presidents." cookie caucus-pkgll-8 in charles city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / protecting people