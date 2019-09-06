Speech to Text for Dr. Jill Biden in North Iowa

jill biden-stnger-2 in campaign 2020, jill biden is in north iowa right now, campaigning for her husband, former vice president joe biden, who is the front runner right now in the 2020 race for the white house. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki followed doctor biden on her tour of north iowa area community college. he joins us now live - nick? xxx jill biden-lintro-3 doctor jill biden arrived here on campus right around 3 p-m in a carefully choreagraphed tour of the diesel technology center and the health simulation lab. she has been campaigning heavily for her husband here in the hawkeye state. xxx jill biden-lmpkg-1 lowerthird2line camp 2020:dr. jill biden campaigning for presidential hopeful joe biden .. "initially, we hadn't decided to run and then people over the past two years kept coming up to me all the time and saying, joe has to run, joe has to run, and then the cry got even louder after charlottesville occured." jill biden-lmpkg-3 in a short interview after the niacc tour, doctor jill biden told me how the couple decided the time was right for joe to take a shot at the presidency. i also asked her what issues she would tackle if her husband becomes the commander-in- chief. "my platform is going to be education, and that's why i'm here today and that's why today and many other days i've been in iowa, visiting schools and career centers and community colleges like this one." jill biden-ltag-3 after visiting niacc, doctor biden will head into downtown mason city to visit the 'biden for president' field office, she is expected to arrive there just before six o-clock. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. / thanks nick. doctor biden has had a busy schedule in iowa today making stops in both waterloo and iowa falls. / millions of phone