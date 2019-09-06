Speech to Text for Misleading Electricity Payment Calls

several businesses in the albert lea area have been targeted by individuals posing as the freeborn mower county cooperative services. the callers say they're going to turn off their power - unless a payment is made. kimt news three's maleeha kamal is finding out what you should do if you get one of these calls. she joins us now live in albert lea - maleeha? amy- i'm at the albert lea veterinary clinic - where one of these phone calls was received. and they weren't the only ones. there was close to a dozen companies in the area who got these calls - from a car dealership - to even a church. "people are getting tricky these days and they are trying every avenue to get money." when amber smith answered the phone at the albert lea veterinary clinic on monday - this is what she heard. sot: "the person on the phone a gentleman with an american accent said he was freeborn mower and that we owed and that we were scheduled to be shut off between three and five that afternoon." but amber quickly picked up on a couple of red flags. sot: "it kind of sound in the background like a call center." and she thought the time frame seemed a little fishy. "so i hung up looked online looked for the freeborn actual phone number its a local 373 number i called them and told them what i heard and they said no thats not us thankyou for letting us know." i reached out to freeborn mower cooperative services say they do have several methods of notifying customers but advise customers to vereify this information through another avenue. one way you can do that is through their website. live in albert lea- maleeha kamal kimt news three. freeborn mower cooperative services customers weren't the only people targeted. people oronco have reported recieving similar phone calls from an individual posing as the people's energy cooperative.