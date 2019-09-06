Speech to Text for Transitioning Into School

students across our area are back in class. and school can cause anxiety for some kids. in byron - an early childhood education program is helping families make the transition into independence before young children head to school. ana maria van der laat is the coordinator at the byron early childhood family education class. she's preping children as young as one...to feel confident while away from their parents. from messy art classes to learning a new language. van der laat says being outside of the home teaches kids cognitive and social skills...which will help them when they get older. "learns how to move around the class, learns the routine that preschool will be or a school or class will be with their parents in here. so they get that confidence of being able to feel fine in a school environment without their parents" if this is something you are interested in - there are still spots open for kids to join in the classes.