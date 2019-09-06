Speech to Text for Pheasant Population

we are just about a month away from the minnesota governor's pheasant hunting opener. and this year - it's being held in austin. but - the pheasant population in our area is causing some concern. live kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us - live in albert lea - where the governor was earlier this year supporting a different outdoor activity?xxx pheasant hunting-lintro-2 raquel im at fountain lake in albert lea - where the minnesota governor's fishing opener took place back in may. next month - austin will take the center stage for the minnesota governors pheasant hunting opener. southern minnesota has been chosen as the backdrop for these huge events because of its location and resources. i talked to a local conservation group that says despite declining numbers - pheasants are making a comeback.xxx pheasant hunting-mpkg-1 pheasant hunting-mpkg-2 davin alan has hunted all his life. six years ago he joined pheasants forever a conservation group based out of mower county. pheasant numbers are down 17 percent from last year. that's according the minnesota d-n- r's annual roadside survey. weather and habitat are the two main factors in the decline. but alan says there's good news on the horizon. pheasant hunting-mpkg-3 "the people that we are talking to are saying that they are seeing more pheasants this year that ever. we really think that the population we have heard up to six or seven percent." / pheasant hunting-ltag-2 alan said one of the main reasons they think pheasant are making a comeback is because of the hard work they are doing. he says south dakota is one of the best places to pheasant hunt and one day minnesota might be right up there if conservation groups like his are able to continue their work. live in albert lea- maleeha kamal kimt news three. / the minnesota governor's pheasant hunting opener is october eleventh and twelfth. and kimt news three will have team coverage of that event.