Speech to Text for Airport Expansion

airport expansion-stinger-3 we start this afternoon with continuing coverage of the plan to reconstruct the runway at rochester international airport. as we first told you on wednesday - 67 million dollars is needed for that project. kimt news three's jeremiah is finding out why these improvements are needed. live he joins us now live at r-s-t - jeremiah?xxx airport expansion-lintro-2 that's right raquel i'm here at the rochester international airport and people from all over the world come here to rochester for medical care at mayo clinic. but this minnesota weather has really taken a toll on runway the here. so staff are gearing up for a major reconstruction project.xxx airport expansion-mpkg-1 airport expansion-mpkg-2 nat: it's really reach the end of it's useful life. he wear and tear from mother nature is causing major problems on this decades old runway. john reed is the executive director at the air port and says they're looking to do a multiphase project. it would completely replace the existing runway. the project is expected to cost 67-million dollars. money from the federal government, state and city will help fund the reconstruction. winters in minnesota can be tough...reed says the project is going to increase safety during landing. airport expansion-mpkg-3 sot: adding lights to the end of that runway which gives the pilots better cues in poor visibility. / airport expansion-ltag-2 r-s-t is working with the city, state and the federal aviation administration. once everything is finalized the project could take four years to complete. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thanks jeremiah. they're still working through the preliminary phases of the project. coming up a little bit later in this newscast - we'll show you this project will impact you if you fly out of r-s-t. / biden