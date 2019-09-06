Speech to Text for Looking at how Mason City can grow

mason city has had a rebirth of sorts over the past few years á with the river city renaissance and other developments spawning from that project. now á kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is finding out city leaders want to keep that momentum going. he joins us live now in mason city á nick? last night á city leaders set some goals for the city in the upcoming years, like dealing with blighted properties and improving infrastructur e. today, i had the chance to talk to some mason city residents to see what they think the city should be doing for the future.xxx "i think they're making steps forward where they think it's healthy and helpful to everyone and so that's all you can hope for." alyssa lau says the river city is heading in the right direction. i asked her what the city government could do to make things even better. she thinks mason city is lacking in one particular area. "housing, and how there's not tons of housing. i recently moved away for a year and came back and finding housing wasn't the easiest, so housing is definately one." lau also mentioned that better access to health care is important, saying most doctors are clustered in the center of town, making it tough for people who live on the outer edge of city limits. another mason city resident, rene recinos, thinks economic development should be at the top of the city's priorities. "getting jobs into mason city is really important. very exciting to know about the tomato plant coming to town. i think it's really important to foster development of business. i've appreciated the initiative on pushing forward with the downtown development." he thinks the city should invest in more projects like the downtown multiápurpose arena and even branch out and build another sports complex. according to recinos, if you want to attract more people, they need something to do. "maybe having tournaments, regional tournaments. i think that draws a lot of families and i'd like to see continued development in our bike trails. so those are most of the people i talked to off camera also seemed pleased with how the city government has been running the place and they are looking forward to more growth in the next few years. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. the tomato growing facility that was mentioned is expected to be completed in summer of 2020 and is expected to add about 50 to 100 jobs.