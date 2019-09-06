Clear

Kindness Rocks

An effort to spread joy throughout Austin.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 9:49 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 9:49 AM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Kindness Rocks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and each one has a message written on it. today at iáj holton is austin á students got the chance to share their words of wisdom. and if you find a rock á the message may not be in english.xxx "i wrote you rock á because it's a rock." be happy á be kind á never give up. each of these colorful creations has a unique message to share. and if you're lucky enough to find one á it may be written in a language different than your own. "what is really neat is we have such a diverse population in our school, but also in our community. that it's a great collaboration to show that we're welcoming everybody because we will have rocks written in multiple languages."/// the folks at ameriprise financial are now going to put these rocks all over austin. amy if you find one á you can keep it á or you can put it somewhere else for someone else to find./// thanks raquel. hurricane
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking at how Mason City can grow

Image

Kindness Rocks

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An active pattern returns this weekend

Image

Recovering after Dorian

Image

Real Men Wear Pink

Image

Charley Western Bridge replacement update

Image

Field of Flags

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/5

Image

Giving your best Volunteer of the Month

Community Events