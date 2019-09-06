Speech to Text for Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this friday morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... friday will deliver us a typical late summer day with temps near normal and calmer conditions. clearing of clouds will take place during the morning hours making for sunny skies by the afternoon. this will help warm temps back into the middle to upper 70s, near normal, despite the return of northern air thanks to another canadian high. winds could be stronger at times, gusting near 25 miles per hour. tonight, clouds will return and will be sticking with us through the weekend. although rain chances for saturday have diminished, mostly cloudy skies will remain dominant. temps will fall back into the lower 70s. a taste of fall then comes our way for sunday as temperatures plummet into the middle 60s alongside higher chances for showers and general thunderstorm s. rain will stick around through monday and into the next work week. today: gradual clearing highs: mid to upper 70s winds: n 5á15, gusts near 25 mph tonight: increasing clouds lows: mid 50s winds: w 5 mph saturday: mostly cloudy thanks sara.