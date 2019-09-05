Speech to Text for Recovering after Dorian

news 3 continues to track the aftermath of hurricane dorian. the storm weakened slightly today á but still resulted in over 200á thousand residents in south carolina without power. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is learning what volunteers with the american red cross are doing to help.xxx hurricane dorian has made its way through florida and is now churning in the atlantic ocean, about 45 miles southeast of myrtle beach. and as many have been making their way out of the storm, brave volunteers are driving right into it. david beaty of northwood is a long time volunteer for the american red cross southeast minnesota chapter and he has been in florida since saturday. his job is to ensure all of the donation dollars are going towards exactly what they're supposed to. the red cross is able to deploy volunteers and provide relief in emergency situations solely from donations, so beaty is making sure those dollars go to only the necesities. and while driving towards the eye of the storm instead of away would be frightening to many, beaty says there's nothing he'd rather be doing. "we would wish the disaster werent happening because it's a hardship for residents in the area but as far as a personal response, there's a sense of excitement and anticipation." beaty is still waiting to hear if he'll be deployed to the carolinas... but he says if he is... he'll happily hop back on the road.