Speech to Text for Real Men Wear Pink

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a unique way to raise awareness about breast cancer... but it sends a message! today á rochester male leaders wore pink at a fundraiser called the "real men wear pink" kick off party. it's all to raise awareness for breast cancer. there was fun á and games á and as you saw in our earlier newscasts... kimt news 3 daybreak anchor tyler utzka was one of the men wearing pink at the event. another leader á keith allen á talks about why he's choosing to wear this traditionally feminine color. "personally i've got two young daughters, a wife, a mother, a sister. i know the odds are good one of them will eventually be impacted by it, it's just important for us as men to wear pink, raise awareness, make sure we do what we can to prevent and treat in the future." all the funds from the event today went to the american cancer society. continuing coverage tonight.