Charley Western Bridge replacement update

The latest on a bridge that connects two key pieces of a recreational trail in Charles City.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

it's a bridge that connects two key pieces of a recreational trail in charles city. now á the city is moving closer to getting a new one. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story.xxx on the scene down this trail bed was the site of the charley western bridge. it was torn down last year due to structural deterioration. since that time, city leaders and other partners have been working to raise funds to replace the bridge." the new bridge will be high and wide enough for emergency vehicles á and can double as another way through town if other bridges upstream are shut down á due to floodwaters. however á it's not going to be cheap... 1 point 2 million dollars to be exact. but thanks to local and state grants á they're helping offset the cost. city administrator steve diers says soon residents will be able to get involved in the fund raising efforts. "we developed a brochure that gives some of the history and plans for the replacement and gives people the opportunity to pledge towards the project. we haven't done any soliticing yet, but between now and this coming january, we hope to get that done." shovels are expected to be in the ground by next with grants the city has received so far á they're up to around 400 thousand dollars.///
