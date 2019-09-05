Speech to Text for Field of Flags

veterans and first responders make countless sacrifices to give us the freedoms most take for granted. but today in dodge county á hundreds of american flags were placed at the government center in mantorville in memory and honor of our everyday heroes. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live from where the flags stand now. isabella? live katie... here at the government services building in mantorvile... 132 flags fly to honor our fallen... past and present heroes. one air force veteran tells me the meaning of the american flag to those in armed forces and law enforcement.x xx <nats > "there's time when you are going to be separated from your family and loved ones, that's a sacrifice." <nats > "you may be deployed for long periods of time, you may have friends killed in action." <nats > "we give an oath that we would give our life if we have to to defend our country." it's the chance to honor those who serve... but also remember the significance of what defending the american flag truly means for veterans and first responders. "i served for 25 years in the air force, we see the flag every day, it rises in the morning, goes down at night, so it's part of our life." the american flag: a symbol of freedom... independence... resilience. something these heroes fight for every day. a reminder that we are all american: something worth fighting for. "when i was at the pentagon, and saw that big flag after 9/11 hanging on that building, it made me thing we're gonna be all right, and i went in the door of the these flags will fly here until sunday. live in mantorville... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. this is the sixth year the field of flags ceremony has happened in dodge county. /// developing story there