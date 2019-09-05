Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/5

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weekend looking?. warm front lifts north across the area the rest of thursday. this will lead to a few isolated or scattered showers or thundershowe rs; severe weather is not expected. low pressure and cold front will drop south tonight cooling the temperatures down and riding out all of the moisture. decreasing clouds and a seasonable day is expected on friday, a nice end to the work week. highs will fall from the low 80s thursday to the mid 70s on friday. the shower chances are looking lighter and lighter for the weekend as high pressure will eat away at higher moisture levels as the pattern becomes more zonal allowing for disturbances to move in. showers could be possible later on saturday and early sunday, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds can be expected. uncertainty sets up next week with another round of above average temperatures and periodic threats of rain. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: around 60 winds: s 5á10 mph tomorrow: decreasing clouds, mostly sunny highs: mid 70s winds: nw 8á18 tomorrow night: partly cloudy the 12th annual iowa independent film festival is being held at the mason city public library and community theatre á and the lake theatre in clear lake. short films á documentaries and