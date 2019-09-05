Speech to Text for Giving your best Volunteer of the Month

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every month á kimt news three and our giving your best partners á diamond jo casino and first citizens bank á recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. kimt news three's first at four anchor raquel hellman joins us now to introduce us to another great volunteer.xxx katie á our september volunteer of the month is a man who's taken a hobby he's passionate about á and turned it in to a way to give back to his community. take a look.xxx they say a picture is worth a thousand words. but for student athletes in mason city á these images are worth even more. "well it started out like any good grandfather, i was taking pictures of my granddaughte r. and i've had an interest in photography for most of my life." ray's taken that interest á and turned it into this. "he has been such a blessing to all the families and student athletes at mason city high school. he comes to many sporting events. he's at soccer, softball, both girls and boys basketball and he takes thousands of pictures that the kids can use on social media, families, recruiting. now á ray finds himself on the (other side of the camera á as our september volunteer of the month. (nats clapping) "overwhelmed, surprised, totally surprised." and these student athletes mean as much to ray á as he means to them. "the absolute best of what we have in our community for young people." "congratulatio ns ray!!!!"/// a big congratulatio ns to ray from all of us here at kimt á as well as our giving your best partners diamond jo casino and first citizens bank. if you know someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community á we'd love to hear from you. to nominate someone for volunteer of the month á head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the "community" tab./// thanks raquel.///