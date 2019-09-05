Speech to Text for Mitchell County Log Cabin restoration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mitchell county historical society is bringing back a piece of the 1850's, there's only a handful of them left in iowa. we're talking about those log homes built by pioneers and now one is getting a makeover. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki has more from osage. on the scene lower third: denis boerjan á mitchell county historical museum (0:11) lower third: historical society renovating 1850s log home á osage, ia you've heard the old saying 'they don't build them like they used to.' that phrase can certainly apply to this 1850s log house and now the race is on to get it back into tipátop condition. "we're using square nails, we're using mortar that's pretty accurate to the time. i'm sure they would have had more mud and straw in it possibly. the wood that we're putting for trim is home sawed oak." the mitchell county historical museum is making sure the restoration of the log home is historically correct. even still, the volunteers are working quickly to make sure the historic home is finished for the autumn artistry craft show later this month. denis boerjan (berájon) is chair of the committee which is overseeing the project. he talks about the most difficult part of the restoration efforts. "we tried to do the windows and we went to a lumber yard and they said it would be 3á thousand dollars a window and we said, 'what, no'. we just want windows that will open and shut, nothing insulated or anything." luckily, there were able to find an amish craftsman in northwood, who could fabricate periodá accurate windows, for only 100 dollars a piece. boerjan says the restoration is going smoothly, but it will be still be tough to get things finished in three weeks. the historical society would like to see the log home become a more permanent museum that students will be able to tour and learn about history thanks nick. the autumn artistry craft show will take place on september 21st at the mitchell county fairgrounds.