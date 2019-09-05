Speech to Text for Deer Stands for Veterans

deer hunting season is right around the corner, and as you head out to check on your tree stands... some men in austin are doing something special for our veterans. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live in studio... brooke what are they doing? tree stands for vets-bintro-1 tree stands for vets-lintro-2 katie, this may not look like it, but soon...probably tonight actually, this will be a deer stand. and it's going to be used our veterans. tree stands for vets-lpkg-1 tree stands for vets-lpkg-2 welding nats the naylor brothers were recently up in legionville with their legion riders group. they were helping set up tree stands for the legions veteran's hunt in october. tree stands for vets-lpkg-3 "some of those stands have gotten really rickety and bad so we came home and were making fun of them...so we ought to make some!" tree stands for vets-lpkg-4 and that's just what they did- but not without the help of the community. "we have people non stop that have been calling me and they want to donate." through all of these donations, "oh a huge community effort! we couldn't do this without our community." the naylors got to work and will have 3 tree stands to haul up to legionville by sunday. "this is where the veteran will sit, or stand i should say. there will be a chair here." and it's all for the men and women who have put their lives on the line for our counrty. "every program we have is designed to help veterans because 22 veterans commit suicide every day." if we can lower that statistic even by just 1, roe says the sweat, and hours being put into these stands are well worth it. "to get them out there to do things they love and want to do, if we can prevent just one veteran from hurting themselves or having a bad day, that's a win in our column and i'll take every one of them." tree stands for vets-btag-3 tree stands for vets-ltag-2 the deer stands should be done by this weekend. roe is going to send me pictures of the finished product so we'll hopefully have those to share with you during sunday evening's newscast on kimt news 3 at 10. thanks brooke. those deer stands will be permenantely installed in legionville and will be used by veterans this october and in the coming years. still to come