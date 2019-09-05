Speech to Text for Iowa Independent Film Festival 2019

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

- action! the 12th annual iowa independent film festival is kicking off today in mason city iowa. while it's not on the same scale as the well- known sundance festival in utah...it's nonetheless putting iowa on the silver screen. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us now from the mason city newsroom with the details - alex? xxx iiff-lintro-2 amy - right now at the mason city public library - martin gooch - a filmmaker from the u-k...is speaking to audiences about his experience in the industry and how he got started. he's one of many filmmakers from across the country - and the world - showcasing their films this weekend.xxx iiff-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:lights, camera, action! mason city, ia this weekend - independent filmmakers are showing their works of cinematic magic to audiences in mason city and clear lake. in its 12 years- the festival has showcased short films - documentaries - and features. kevin isaacson is showcasing his film titled 'run'. lowerthird2line:kevin isaacson i like ike films "it's exciting to see everybody come in and recognize not only the local talent, but to see films from all over the world here." ia independent film-lpkg-4 isaacon's a regular at the festival... sayig he is in awe of what these producers can do without the big budgets of hollywood film studios. "these guys are working off of low budgets, they're not the marvel blockbuster films, a lot of their money comes out of their own pocket to do these, but the thing is these independent filmmakers are great story tellers." with more filmmakers and studios coming to iowa for events like the festival - he says it makes perfect sense. "there's a lot of beautiful locations in iowa, the people are gracious for those locations. you can get them for free or little or next to nothing. you just can't do that in la or the bigger film markets." before showtime...boar d president craig binnebose is rigging up audio and video equipment. he's seen some interesting films submitted. ia independent film-lpkg-5 "one of the funniest ones we ever had came from iran, it was 4 minutes long about a goldfish. they had trouble with their water...it was funnier than heck. and there wasn't even a word said in it. and people would fall over laughing, it was so funny." lowerthird2line:lights, camera, action! mason city, ia he believes iowa nice is why more people are turning towards the hawkeye state to be put on the silver screen... "we worked with the stebens theatre and helped some kids do some videos. one of those girls is now in chicago at a film school pursuing a film career because we loaned them equipment and just helped them." / iiff-ltag-2 if you want to see some movies - the local film showcase runs from now until 8 this evening here at the library. it is free - however - for the events this weekend - it is 20 dollars for one day - and 30 dollars if you want to go to both days. it is half off for students. other movies will be shown at the mason city community theatre - and at the lake theatre in clear lake. and yes - there will be popcorn. live in the mason city newsroom- alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thanks alex. 174 films from around the world were submitted - about 50 of them were chosen for this weekend. / start