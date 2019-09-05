Speech to Text for Kindness Counts

mayo clinic health system is taking part in the kindness counts challeenge. they're collecting donations for active duty military members and veterans in mower and freeborn counties. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in albert lea with more - maleeha?xxx kindness counts-lintro-2 im at the mchs location in albert lea and the reason why i am here is becauase the folks at the austin location told me last years project involving helping homeless veterans was this campus service project and they did such a good jonb that it inspired them for this years project.xxx kindness counts-mpkg-1 kindness counts-mpkg-2 kindness comes in all forms. it can be words spoken, nursing someone back to health or simply acts of kindness. back in june mayo clinic health system in albert lea and austin kicked off their 2nd annual kindness count chanllenge. each project was choosen carefully. mchs austin opted to send care packages to minnesota soliders serving overseas. heres what organaizers had to say about this project. kindness counts-mpkg-3 "when you are overseas any touch from home is a fantastic thing." kindness counts-mpkg-4 "there was one person thanking me for starting this becuase she was previously in the service and works here and so she wasa super excited that we are doing this. because she knows exactly how nice it is to get a care package from home. / kindness counts-ltag-2 you can still make a donation to the hospital. haas just ask people to not donate things like chocolate which can melt. you can make a donation to mchs in austin. in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. / the packages will be delievered to veterans and service members sometime in october. / the minnesota pheasant