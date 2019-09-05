Speech to Text for Comfort Care Kits

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thing we all need during a hard time - that's comfort. and dealing with cancer can be one of the most stressful times in someone's life. the life insurance company- washington national...teame d up with the american cancer society to create comfort care kits and food to those in need. those kits are being given to patients who are staying at the hope lodge in rochester k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live - jeremiah what's in the kits?xxx comfort care kits-lintro-2 that's right...comfort care kits include books, a hand written note and a blanket like this. all to make patients who traveled all over the world to feel like they're at home. comfort care kits-mpkg-1 comfort care kits-mpkg-2 vo:it's a simple gesture that's putting a smile on bob mungo's face. he made the journey from illnois to the med-city to seek treatment for his prostate cancer. mungo is miles away from home stay at the hope lodge. he says receiving simple gifts like a blanket and food makes a big difference during his time in rochester. comfort care kits-mpkg-3 sot: we appreiciate that and looking forward to a nice meal here. / comfort care kits-ltag-2 they also donated thousands of dollars to the american cancer society...to continue the fight to end this devasting disease. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. / thanks jeremiah. washington national will take their kits to other communities across the country...with stops in louisana and florida. / after