Speech to Text for Albert Lea Grows

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

communities across our area are facing. bringing new businesses to town. but albert lea is seeing success - with several new establishments popping up on the south side of town. live kimt news three maleeha kamal joins us live at a brand new business that's just opening up today - maleeha?xxx albert lea south side-lintro-2 amy - this new sports bar called bleachers is opening up today. it's one of several new businesses that have opened recently in this area. it's a good sign - for the economy of albert lea.xxx pheasant pop decrease-mpkg-1 albert lea south side-mpkg-2 "the sky is kind of the limit for albert lea." phillip johnson with the albert lea economic development agency says the town is growing leaps and bounds. albert lea south side-mpkg-3 "the people who opened the outlet, who opened bleachers, who opened thirsty fox all of them are from albert lea and have grown from within.so you are seeing a lot of people come up from within which is kind of our entrepreneuria l spirit." albert lea south side-mpkg-4 83- year old lori ashleson has lived in albert lea her whole life. and she's taking notice of the changes. albert lea south side-mpkg-5 "the blue zone project did a lot of change. we got a lot of things going on here. bike trails and eating right and different activities. albert lea south side-mpkg-6 revitalization plans for albert lea / albert lea, mn she says change can be hard for some but shse is thrilled to see her hometown thriving. and for its future. "there's potential for growth throughout the area we have a lot of areas to move into. we have have a lot of diversity coming in and there really is a nitch to fill." / albert lea south side-ltag-2 johnson shared that one thing development grows are focusing on is bring outside business into the area while retaining and supporting those mom and pops shops in the area. in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three. / thank you maleeha. the albert lea economic development agency is planning to partner up with city and county agencies this fall to come up with a stragety to continue to grow albert lea. /