Speech to Text for Construction in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

summer is winding down - but construction season is not. a project that starts tomorrow in rochester could have big impacts on your commute. live kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live - jeremiah where is this project happening?xxx airport runway expansion-lintro-2 that's right raquel, i'm here on civic center drive northwest...whe re it's clear now but tommorw this area will be completely closed off in both directions. city leaders are urging people to pack their patience...for the next two weeks as they fix the roads.xxx airport runway expansion-mpkg-1 construction-mpkg-2 it's a construction project that could cause you some headaches. starting tomorrow evening...crews will working around the clock to fix the underground conditions on civic center drive. this map shows which areas will be closed. the city's public works department says the conditions impacted the installation of water main and sanitary sewers under the street. construction-mpkg-3 sot: we know it's disruptive and we're doing everything we can to make this go as quickly as possible. construction-mpkg-4 constant construction in the the med-city can be frustrating...pu blic works coordinator megan moeller says it was the safest option to close the road. sot: the best way forward that is the fast and least expesnsive and safest option for all the different things we need to consider unfortunately to close civic center drive. / airport runway expansion-ltag-2 the project starts tomorrow at 6pm...public works will post detour signs including 7th street and 4th avenue northwest. tomorrow is friday...so a lot of people will be hitting the road ready to leave work...so public works is urging people to be safe while navigating the area. live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news three. / thank you jeremiah, bus routes near the area will not be affected...but officials say traffic congestion may cause delays and longer travel times in some areas. /