Speech to Text for Keeping your kid's lunches safe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sad to say it, but brown paper lunch bags are a thing of the past... but it's for a good reason! parents are urged to be careful when packing kid's lunches. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is finding out why.xxx on the scene the usda says children are the most vulnerable to food poisoning. so before you send them out to hit the school bus with their lunch boxes, you might want to think carefully about how you're packing them. "most of the kids all have insulated lunch pails so i don't really think it's a problem." but it is a problem! the usda reports that of the 42 thousand annual salmonella infections, almost half of those are infants and school age children. here are some steps you can take to ensure your kids don't become part of that statistic. perishable foods shouldnt go unrefrigerate d for more than 2 hours. keep them cool with an insulated lunch box, and ice packs. or try to replace those perishables with other things like granola bars or canned tuna. keeping my lunch cool! in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 the usda says using reusable bags for things like sandwiches isn't a good idea either. they could hold onto contamination.. . so maybe just