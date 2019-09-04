Clear

Will RPU go for 100% renewable energy?

They've got a while to decide.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

climate change is one of the biggest... most divisive issues our world currently faces. now á rochester public utilities is taking action by considering if it will transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035. today á dozens of people took the podium in front of the city council á giving their input when it comes to future power supply options. rápáu is considering two different options right now... one option uses natural gas as a back up for energy when other fossil fuels aren't available. the other scenario uses batteries instead of natural gas. the public weighed in on which choice they find best.xxx "we're facing unprecedented situations, the seeds of solutions are really within our grasp." "if you don't do the choice that gives us the cleanest air, why not?" there is still quite a bit of time for discussion on the issue. rochester public utilities says it will make a decision let's take a live look at albert lea right now... the day started feeling pretty fallálike but ended up warming up a bit. but what's on tap for our thursday? let's go to kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson. he's in the stormteam 3 forecast center.// tonight: mostly clear lows: low 50s winds: nw 5á10 mph tomorrow:
