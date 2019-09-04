Speech to Text for Building above Ramp 6

start tonight with continuing coverage out of rochester. more changes are coming to rochester's skyline. continuing coverage the med city's new parking ramp á known currently as ramp six á was opened to the public back in march. the ramp had a 31ámillion dollar price tag... and offers 630 parking spaces. the city has been looking at building an affordable housing complex on the top of the ramp... and now kimt news 3's isabella basco is finding out those plans are moving forward. she joins us now live with the latest á isabella? katie and george... city council voted unanimously tonight to choose common bond communities as the developer for an apartment complex right here. it will be 8 stories and have 127 units. tonight á i heard from one resident on why more affordable housing is needed downtown.xxx right now á it's just a parking ramp... but this ramp could eventually be topped by an affordable apartment complex. a studio apartment could rent for as little as 492 dollars a month. but you have to make 19áthousand dollars a year or less to qualify. seth mclellan has been living in the med city for two and a half years and says more affordable housing options are needed. "i think there have been a lot of high priced condos and apartment buildings downtown which is great for people who can afford that but i think there are a lot of people being displaced further and further outside of town." tonight it would appear affordable options are marching forward. "i think so the next step is for common bond communities to so the next step is for common bond communities to enter a formal agreement with the city to start developing this project. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella... they will potentially start construction in 2021.