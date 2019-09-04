Speech to Text for SAW: Stewartville's Josh Buri

to the gridiron.// saw is back for the fall season and with football just kicking off, we had many top performers. one guy in stewartville, we knew he was going to be one of the top running backs in the area, but my goodness this was a performance for the ages.xx "last year we lost our last three games and i honestly don't take losing very well." if there was ever a player ready to start the year.... you're looking at him. stewartville running back josh buri was a man among boys last friday against triton, rushing for 362 yards and five touchdowns.. tops in the entire state. his 362 yards are more than a quarter of his total from last season. but he's not ready to take the credit. "i can't say enough about my offensive linemen even though like you said we lost guys last year, they helped me get all those yards." head coach garrett mueller knew buri was due for another big season, but even he couldn't predict this kind of performance. "we knew josh was going to be an impact player coming into the year, i don't think we ever could have anticipated you know having that big of a game to start the year." running the football is a huge part of stewartville's offense. when you get it going, it leads to success. "our number one priority on offense is to be able to run the football successfully and we were able to do that friday night and that's a big reason why we won friday night." now the attention turns to the defending state champion lourdes. the last time the tigers played the eagles in rochester, it was a 56 to 3 win for stewie. but buri isn't taking this game lightly. "they lost a few guys too but i'm one hundred percent confident we need to be at the top of our game on friday night." if you'd like to nominate